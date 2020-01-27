Madonna Cancels UK Show Due to Ill Health
The music icon was scheduled to perform the first of 15 shows on Monday at the London Palladium, but due to ill health, she won't be able to perform, a report said.
File Photo of Madonna. (Image: Reuters)
Singer Madonna has cancelled her first London show of Madame X tour after receiving strict orders from her doctor.
The music icon was scheduled to perform the first of 15 shows on Monday at the London Palladium, but due to ill health, she won't be able to perform, reports deadline.com.
On Saturday, Madonna, 61, posted an Instagram story in which shared that she's been "plagued" by injuries since the tour kicked off and has been advised by doctors to "rest for a few days".
"I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days," she wrote.
The "Crazy for you" hit maker added: "As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kids Have This Really Cool Trick With Apple AirPods to Talk Without Actually Speaking
- Tigmanshu Dhulia's Niece Allegedly Harassed on Train Bound for Bengaluru, Filmmaker Says 'Helpline Numbers Were of No Use'
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- 'That's My Guy': Fans Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
- Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal Faces Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep Wins