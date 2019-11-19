Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Madonna Claims Drinking Cup of Urine After Taking Ice Bath

She previously admitted to urinating on her own feet to ward off athlete's foot in the past.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madonna Claims Drinking Cup of Urine After Taking Ice Bath
(Photo: Madonna/ Getty Images)

She posted the video on her Instagram TV page on Sunday, November 17, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 61-year-old singer is currently in the midst of her "Madame X Tour", and documented her 3 a.m. ritual for fans on the social networking site.

"Shall we start an ice bath challenge? 41 degrees. Best treatment for injuries," she penned alongside the clip of her sparring in her hotel bathroom with performer Ahlamalik Williams, before lowering herself into the ice-filled bath.

Dressed in a sports top and hot pants with rubber socks, Madonna sported a round bruise on her right forearm, before lowering her underwear to reveal another bruise on her leg.

After more than a minute of enduring the ice, the "Like a virgin" hitmaker pulled off her rubber socks to show the difference in the colour of her now red skin.

"That's so you know how cold it is," she said, while Ahlamalik enthused: "Much much respect."

The star then proceeded to drink a yellow liquid from a white teacup following her treatment, as she added: "It's really good to drink urine after you've got out of the frozen bath."

It's not the first time Madonna has used urine as a medical treatment.

She previously admitted to urinating on her own feet to ward off athlete's foot in the past.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram