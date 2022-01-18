Magh Begins Today: List Of Fasts, Festivals and Other Things you Need to Know

Today is Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Magh month. This month will see fasts and festivals such as Moni Amavasya, Sakat Chauth, Shattila Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Pradosh Vrat, Magh Purnima, and others. Magh will end on Magh Purnima, that is, February 16, 2022. Phalgun month will start after this.

Here is a list of the fasts and festivals that will fall this month:

January 21, Friday: Sakat Chauth, Lambodar Sankashti Chaturthi, Tilkut Chaturthi

January 25, Tuesday: Kalashtami

January 26, Wednesday: Republic Day

January 28, Friday: Shattila Ekadashi

January 30, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri

February 1, Tuesday: Magh Amavasya, Moni Amavasya

February 4, Friday: Ganesh Jayanti

February 5, Saturday: Vasant Panchami

February 7, Monday: Rath Saptami

February 8, Tuesday: Bheeshma Ashtami

February 12, Saturday: Jaya Ekadashi

February 13, Sunday: Kumbh Sankranti, Pradosh Vrat

February 16, Wednesday: Magh Purnima

The believers of the Hindu faith place a high value on the month of Magh. This month is dedicated to Magh Bath (Snan). In Prayagraj, a month-long Magh Fate (Mela) is organised. People travel from all over the world to attend this event and bathe in the holy Triveni. A Ganga bath around this period is believed to wash away sins. Those who worship Lord Vishnu should include Til (sesame) in their pooja on Shattila Ekadashi.

As per old beliefs, Lord Ganesh was born on Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. Hence, Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated on this day. Also, Saraswati Puja, or Vasant Panchami, is celebrated during this month. It falls on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Magh month. A tradition of bathing and donating is followed on this day. Some people also vow to not speak. Tarpan, Pinddan, and Shraddha Karm are done for the forefathers.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News 18 does not confirm them. Consult the related experts before following them.)

