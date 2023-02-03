According to religious beliefs, in the month of Magh, worshipping deities, taking holy baths in the Ganga river and offering donations or charity work bring great virtue to the devotees. People also believe that performing the Ganga snan in Prayagraj, (the sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati) in Allahabad of Uttar Pradesh, on Magh Purnima brings all your dreams and wishes true.

Magh Purnima 2023 Date

According to the panchang, Udaya Tithi or the sunrise will be at 07:07 am on February 5 on the day of Magh Purnima. The purnima tithi will prevail from from 09.29 PM on Saturday, February 4, to 11.58 PM on Sunday, February 5. In this case, Magh Purnima will be on February 5 and Chaturdashi Tithi will be on February 4 at the time of sunrise, as per the panchang.

Magh Purnima 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Time

Magh Purnima ganga snan and donation rituals will start with the sunrise on February 5. On this day, Ravi Pushya Yoga will start from 07:07 in the morning and end at 12:13 in the afternoon. After taking a bath in the holy river, devotees can worship and perform aarti. On this occasion, people donate clothes, food, laddoos, fruits and prasad.

Magh Purnima is among the four auspicious yogas

On the day of Magh Purnima, apart from Ravi Pushya Yoga, Ayushman Yoga, Saubhagya Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are formed. Ayushman Yoga will fall along with Ravi Pushya Yoga during the time of ganga snan on Magha Purnima. Ayushman Yoga is till 02:42 pm. It is believed that worshipping deities and performing all the rituals during this time brings luck, good health, wealth and longevity.

During Magh Purnima, offering surya argh and worshipping Lord Vishnu, Satyanarayana and Goddess Lakshmi, bestows devotees with good health, happiness and prosperity in life.

