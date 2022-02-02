Magha Gupt Navratri 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance

Magha Gupt Navratri 2022: Every year, Navratri takes place four times. The Navratri that comes in Chaitra and Ashwin is called Pravat Navratri and the one that comes in Magha and Ashadha is called Gupt Navratri. This time, Gupt Navratri that comes in the month of Magha will be starting on February 2. During Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. The nine forms of the Mother Goddess are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidatri, who are worshipped during Navratri.

Magha Gupt Navratri: Rituals

In Gupt Navratri, 10 Mahavidya deities Tara, Tripura Sundari, Bhuneshwari, Chinnamasta, Kali, Tripura Bhairavi, Dhumavati, Baglamukhi are worshipped. According to religious beliefs, worshipping the 10 Mahavidyas during Gupt Navratri fulfils all the wishes of the worshipper and gives them good fortune.

It is said that in Gupt Navratri, the more secrecy there is concerning your worship, all the more success can be expected to be bestowed upon you. Tantric worship and rituals also have special significance in Gupt Navratri. The devotees of the mother observing the fast take a vow of fasting with the establishment of the Kalash and worship the mother in the morning and evening for nine days and perform aarti.

Magha Gupta Navratri 2022: Dates and Timings

According to Hindu calendar, this time Gupt Navratri of Magha month will be starting from Wednesday (February 2) till February 11. The Ghatasthapana is from 7:09 am to 8:31 am on February 2. During this time, you can recite the Durga Saptashati.

Significance of Magha Gupta Navratri

Gupt Navratri, this time brings a very special auspicious time or Muhurats in the form of Ravi Yoga and Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga, which would work really well for people who want to start new work. Whether to buy a house, or to worship land or to buy a vehicle, all auspicious works can be done during this time. Buying or investing will be beneficial. Meanwhile, great festivals like Vasant Panchami and Narmada Jayanti are also coming, due to which this Gupt Navratri has become even more special.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.