Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Start and End Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra and Significance

MAGHA GUPT NAVRATRI 2023: In India, Navratri is celebrated four times a year. Apart from Shardiya and Chaitra Navratri, the other two are Magha Gupt Navratri and Ashadha Gupt. The Magha Gupt Navratri occurs during the Shukla Paksha of the Magha month, and the Ashadha Navratri is observed during the Ashadha month.

Today, the country celebrates Magha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, which is a nine-day festival honouring the nine forms of Shakti, or the Maa Durga. It falls during January or February and is believed to ward off life’s obstacles. North Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Here’s everything you need to know about Magha Gupt Navratri - start and end dates, shubh muhurats, puja vidhi, mantra, and significance.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Dates

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will kickstart on January 22 and ends on January 30, this year.

January 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja January 23 - Brahmacharini Puja January 24 - Chandraghanta Puja January 25 - Kushmanda Puja January 26 - Skandamata Puja January 27 - Katyayani Puja January 28 - Kalaratri Puja January 29 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja January 30 - Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The Gupt Navratri begins in the month of January. It will be celebrated from January 22 till January 30. The auspicious timings of the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:00 AM to 06:30 AM on the nine days while the timings of the Abhijit Muhurta will take place between 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi And Mantra

The puja vidhi during Magha Gupt Navratri is the same as it is during any other Navratri. During the Gupt Navratri, devotees who celebrate the festival observe fast and worship the goddess Durga both during the day and at night. The other forms of the goddess are worshipped on different days of Magha Navratri. On the ninth day, people observe fast till the evening and then visit their daughters to bestow good health upon them.

On the first day, also known as Ghatasthapana, an idol of Maa Durga is placed. Devotees cover the idol with a red cloth and decorate it with colourful flowers, rice, dhoop, chunri, bindi, bangles, and incense sticks. They also chant the Durga Mantra 108 times during the puja. From Pratipda to Navami, this ritual lasts nine days. People observe strict fasts in which they can only eat one meal after completing puja rituals.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Significance

Goddess Durga represents feminine power. She is praised for being the destroyer of evil. During Gupt Navratri, worshipping the nine forms of the goddess protects against bad deeds.

