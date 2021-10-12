Maha Navami 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Maha Navami, the ninth day of worship of goddess Durga on the day before Vijaya Dashami during the Navratri festival, is one of the grandest occasions observed with much excitement.

This year the auspicious day falls on October 14, Thursday, and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy all over the country.

Puja Vidhi

The Maha Navami puja, like the other days of worship, follows the sacred scriptures. It starts with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar puja.

The goddess is offered pink flowers and devotees wear pink clothes as pink colour is the colour code for Maha Navami day.

Kanya Pujan or Kumari Puja is of immense significance and assumes the heart of ritualistic practices. Nine young girls aged 8-9 years are invited to the puja podium and their feet are washed with great care. This Kanya Puja symbolizes the 9 forms of Durga.

People offer prayers through ‘pushpanjali’ while chanting to the mantras guided by the priest in pandals or temples.

The Navami Homa is performed with great devotion at the end of Navami puja.

Shubh Muhurat

The tithi of Navami begins at: 8.07 pm, October 13, 2021

The tithi of Navami ends at: 6.52 pm, October 14, 2021

Significance of Maha Navami 2021

According to the Hindu Panchang, there are 5 Navratras – Chaitra, Aashad, Ashwin, Paush, and Magh; among these 5, the Ashwin Navratri assumes the greatest significance and is widely celebrated.

During this Ashwin Navratri which is also referred to as Shardiya Navratri or Durga Puja festival, nine avatars or forms of the ‘shakti’, the goddess is worshipped religiously with great devotion.

The 9 forms of the goddess Durga or Parvati which are worshipped during this gala festival. Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidathri. So, each day during the 9-day long festival witnesses the puja of each form of Durga.

Maha Navami is dedicated to the worship of Ma Siddhidhatri, the supreme form of Maha Shakti. She is worshipped as the Mahisasuramardini, the one who is the destroyer of the demon Mahishasur (buffalo monster).

This avatar of the goddess possesses extreme power and represents the source of life and is known to be the most powerful form. Maha Navami’s puja is said to bear great significance as it is believed that the puja performed on this day is equivalent to puja performed on all the other 8 days of the festival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.