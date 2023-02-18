Live now
By: Lifestyle Desk
Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 08:54 IST
New Delhi, India
MAHA SHIVARATRI 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is celebrated with grand festivities across India. Devotees keep fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings. It is believed that keeping fast and worshipping Lord Shiva only for one day on Maha Shivaratri will bestow you with blessings for a lifetime. As per the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivaratri falls on chaturdashi tithi or the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Phalguna, which corresponds to the months of February and March on the Read More
नागेन्द्रहाराय त्रिलोचनाय भस्माङ्गरागाय महेश्वराय।नित्याय शुद्धाय दिगम्बराय तस्मै नकाराय नमः शिवाय।।#महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर 21 लाख दीपों🪔से जगमग होगी बाबा महाकाल की नगरी उज्जैन।
आप भी बनिए इस अद्भुत पल के साक्षी। #Shivjyotiarpanam2023 #Mahashivratri #Ujjain pic.twitter.com/6qj7uGsgwR
— Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) February 17, 2023
On this auspicious occasion of #MahaShivratri, may Lord Shiva’s blessings shower to all. My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport.#HappyMahaShivratri 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XkCbqNik3t
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 18, 2023
On this Mahashivratri night, it is my wish and my blessing that you not only stay awake, but make it a night of Awakening. Light up this Night. #MahaShivRatri #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/Mff3EhrOkN
— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 18, 2023
Those in Delhi on the festive night can participate in grand celebrations without travelling far. There are multiple ancient and majestic temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across the capital city. Here are five Mahadeva temples where the devotees can offer prayer on Mahashivratri. READ MORE
Devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast with devotion in order to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, the Lord performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this day, also known as Shiv Tandav. Check out Fasting Do’s and Don’ts for fasting here. READ MORE
As per mythology, there are many legends behind the significance of this day. It’s believed that on this day Lord Shiva saved the universe by drinking the poison that came out after the Samudra Manthan. According to other legends, on Mahashivratri night Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Shivling for the first time. If you want to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, here’s what you should do as per your zodiac sign. READ MORE
Visiting a Shiva temple on Mahashivratri day and lighting the lamp the entire night at the temple is a common practice among the believers. Here’s a list of the top five temples of Lord Shiva one can make a pilgrimage to on this Mahashivratri to seek blessings. READ MORE
Nearly 21 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on February 18 in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city as part of the ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam-2023’ programme to mark the festival of Mahashivratri, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.
On Mahashivratri last year, 11,71,078 earthen lamps were lit in Ujjain. READ MORE
In her maiden visit to Tamil Nadu as President of India, Droupadi Murmu is set to participate in Mahashivratri celebrations on February 18 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
Special security arrangements have been made for the President’s smooth participation in the mega celebrations at Isha, the foundation said in a press statement. READ MORE
समस्त देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।देवाधिदेव महादेव सभी के ऊपर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें।ॐ नमः शिवाय! pic.twitter.com/JPwhwPOSWD
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 18, 2023
The Isha Yoga Centre of Sadhguru has been celebrating Mahashivratri, its greatest celebration of the year, for several years now. This yeat the celebrations, at the foothills of Velliangiri, will be held today. Visitors to the Isha Center come from all across the nation to join in the Mahashivratri festivities. READ MORE
समस्त देशवासियों को #महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान महादेव से देश की खुशहाली एवं समृद्धि की प्रार्थना करता हूं। #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/E0PUI90E7i
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 18, 2023
Today on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2023, devotees can start their day with devotional songs and bhajans to seek the blessings of the divine. READ MORE
Maha Shivaratri rituals include keeping fast throughout the day, worshipping of Lord Shiva and an all-night vigil lighting the lamp at temple.
On this day devotees perform ‘abhishek’ of Lord Shiva with milk, curd, ghee, honey and water.
Sweets, fruits, flowers and bael leaves are also offered to Lord Shiva.
Many devotees keep a strict fast for the entire day.
Grand festivities including community fairs, processions of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in palanquins, jagaran or religious gathering and chanting of mantras have become essential parts of the celebration.Maha Shivaratri Legend
There are many mythological tales associated with Maha Shivaratri. It is believed that the festival marks the holy marriage anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Another prevalent belief is that on the auspicious night of Maha Shivaratri, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Shivlinga for the first time.
Maha Shivaratri is being celebrated across the country today on Saturday, February 18 with religious fervor. The festival, to honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is also seen as a festival of their reunion. To celebrate the day, let’s here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes that you can share among your friends and family. READ MORE
RATRI FIRST PRAHAR PUJA TIME: 6.13 pm to 9.24 pm, February 18
RATRI SECOND PRAHAR PUJA TIME: 9.24 pm on February 18 to 12.35 am, February 19
RATRI THIRD PRAHAR PUJA TIME: 12.35 am to 3.46 am on February 19
RATRI FOURTH PRAHAR PUJA TIME: 3.46 am to 6.56 am on February 19
NISHITA KAAL PUJA TIME: 12.09 am to 1 am, February 19
MAHASHIVRATRI PARANA TIME: 6.56 am to 3.24 pm, February 19
