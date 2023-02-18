Maha Shivaratri rituals include keeping fast throughout the day, worshipping of Lord Shiva and an all-night vigil lighting the lamp at temple.

On this day devotees perform ‘abhishek’ of Lord Shiva with milk, curd, ghee, honey and water.

Sweets, fruits, flowers and bael leaves are also offered to Lord Shiva.

Many devotees keep a strict fast for the entire day.

Grand festivities including community fairs, processions of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in palanquins, jagaran or religious gathering and chanting of mantras have become essential parts of the celebration.Maha Shivaratri Legend

There are many mythological tales associated with Maha Shivaratri. It is believed that the festival marks the holy marriage anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Another prevalent belief is that on the auspicious night of Maha Shivaratri, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Shivlinga for the first time.