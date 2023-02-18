Maha Shivaratri 2023: Easy-to-make Potato or Aloo Recipes You Can Enjoy While Fasting for Lord Shiva

MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: Mahashivratri, one of the auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva is being celebrated today on February 18. It is observed with great austerity and devotion. Devotees maintain a strict vrat (fast) as part of the Mahashivratri ritual. Though rice or wheat are banned while observing the fast, you can have fruits, milk, and even potatoes.

As long as there’s no onion, garlic, or ginger in the recipe, eating potatoes while observing vrat is allowed. Some flavourful potato recipes are conducive to your fasting diet. So, as we celebrate the day, take a look at these 5 savory and quick potatoes recipes to try:

Vrat ki potato khichdi

It’s a delicious and perfect recipe for vrat. To cook this dish, saute curry leaves, green cardamom, cloves, and cumin in ghee or refined oil, and add grated potatoes, Himalayan, or (sendhak) rock salt. Then add lemon juice, roasted peanuts, green chillies and cook it on low flame. Add sugar at the end and relish it hot.

Aloo ka halwa

This is one of the easiest potato desserts that will remind you of ‘prasadam’. It requires mashed boiled potatoes, ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder. Cook them in low flame for ten minutes and have it with chopped dry fruits.

Try this super fast yet yummy recipe to break your vrat and have a great Mahashivratri.

Vrat-wale dahi aloo

Prepare this luscious curry in just 30 minutes. Add ghee, cumin seeds, green chillies, ginger and crushed peppercorns, to fried potatoes, then add buckwheat flour to it. Then pour thick curd to get the creamy gravy texture. Enjoy this soul-soothing, starch-rich recipe to compensate for the energy lost while being up all night.

Aloo Ki Tikki

Made with singhare ka atta, rock salt, black pepper, green chillies, roasted peanuts and coriander, this crunchy, crusty dish is one of the delicious vrat-friendly recipes. Give yourself a break from plain potato curry and enjoy this palatable dish.

Sweet potato raita

Pour curd in a bowl and add boiled sweet potatoes, chopped cucumber in it. Mix it nicely with roasted cumin powder, peanuts, and sugar. Sprinkle rock salt, coriander leaves, and some cumin powder. You may add tempered mustard seeds and ghee. It’s easy-to-make yet very filling and tasty food. Have this sattvik food and feel energised during the ritual.

