Maha Shivaratri is among the most auspicious festivals observed every year across India. The festival holds a special place in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on February 18. On this day, devotees offer many things including dhutra, bel patra, jalabhishek and rudrabhishek to Lord Shiva. But among all these things, bel patra holds the most significance. Devotees stand outside temples since midnight to offer bel leaves on the Shivling. But do you know why bel patra leaves are considered auspicious?

These leaves have a special importance in the worship of Lord Shiva as it symbolises three Main Gods of the Hindu religion- Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. As per the Shiva Purana, this leaf is supposedly among the six divine things that are used to worship Lord Shiva. Below, we have mentioned the correct ways in which bel patra should be offered on Shivling.

How many leaves should be offered?

It is considered auspicious to offer 3 to 11 bel leaves on the Shivling but you can also offer more. Lord Shiva will be pleased if you worship him with a pure heart even if you only have one bel patra leaf. At the same time, for early marriage, 108 bel patra should be offered on Shivling.

Wash before offering bel patra to Lord Shiva

Before offering bel patra to Lord Shiva, keep in mind that it should be washed properly. Apart from this, there should not be any spots or cuts in the bel patra. Offering fragmented bel patra does not give auspicious results.

Fragmented leaves should not be offered

Ensure that no leaf contains the chakra or bajra. On the bel leaf, insects leave a white mark called a chakra. While offering bel patra, keep in mind that three leaves should be offered as they reflect the three eyes of Lord Shiva.

Bel leaves with Kumkum should be offered

Keep in mind that only the smooth portion of the leaf should be placed on the Shivling. On the other hand, writing Om Namah Shivay on bel leaves with kumkum or sandalwood is considered more fruitful.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here