Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The auspicious occasion is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year the festival will be celebrated with great grandeur on February 18. This is a night of prayer, fasting and meditation as devotees seek the blessing of Lord Shiva for spiritual enlightenment, strength and guidance. Fasting on Shivratri is considered extremely auspicious and is believed to bring blessing and fulfilment of desires. On this day, devotees also recite Maha Shivaratri Vrat Katha. Every zodiac sign has its mantra for its prosperity.

Meanwhile, Pandit Manoj Thapak, a well-known Jyotishacharya from Jhansi, had a chat with News18 regarding the chanting of mantras according to zodiac signs. Astrologer stated the method of chanting the mantra according to the zodiac signs for Maha Shivaratri.

ARIES

People with Aries signs should chant the mantra “Om Nageshwaraya Namah” 108 times after offering water to Lord Shiva.

TAURUS

The people with the Taurus sign should chant “Om Namah Shivay” 51 times after offering milk to the Shivling.

GEMINI

To please Lord Shiva this zodiac sign should recite the mantra “Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah” with Lord Shiva’s Rudrashtak.

CANCER

On Mahashivratri, the Cancer zodiac sign should offer cow milk and recite Shiva Chalisa with utmost devotion

LEO

People of the Leo zodiac sign should offer red colour flowers to Mahadev and chant the Panchakshari mantra.

VIRGO

People of this zodiac sign should chant the mantra “Om Namo Shivay Kaalam Om Namah" on the day of Mahashivratri. The astrologer also mentioned that while chanting the mantra one needs to ensure that one pronounces it well.

SCORPIO

People with the Scorpio zodiac should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together and chant “Om Parvati Nathay Namah” 51 times.

SAGITTARIUS

A Sagittarius must recite Rudrashtakam Stuti after worshipping Lord Mahadev. Keep chanting the mantra “Om Angareshwaraya Namah” while offering water to Lord Shiva.

CAPRICORN

People hailing from this zodiac sign should also chant the mantra “Om Bhameshwaray Namah” 51 times after applying Chandan (Sandalwood paste) on lord Shiva.

AQUARIUS

The lord of the zodiacs Capricorn and Aquarius is Shani Dev. This zodiac sign should chant the mantra “Om Namah Shivay” 108 times after offering milk, curd and honey to Lord Shiva.

PISCES

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, it would be best for Pisceans to sit in the temple and recite Shivashrak after offering Dhatura and Bhang to Lord Shiva.

