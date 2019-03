Maha Shivratri 2019: Here are a Few Simple Recipes for Fasting That You Can Try at Home

One of the most sacred festivals of India, Maha Shivratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva. His ardent devotees observe fast and perform Rudra-Abhishek puja at the Shiva temple on this day.It is believed that Shiva devotees fast with utmost devotion, the god gives blessings to wishes of the devotees. Although many devotees consume fruits and milk while fasting, some don't even drink water throughout the day.Here are a few recipes you can try while fasting for Maha Shivratri:Ingredients:1 cup milk1½ cups sugar1/4 cup gulkand1½ litres water1 tbsp almonds1 tbsp watermelon seeds1 tsp whole peppercorns½ tbsp poppy seeds½ tbsp saunf½ tsp cardamom powderDirections:Soak sugar in water and keep it aside.Take 2 cups of water and soak all the dry ingredients for atleast 2 hours.Grind all the ingredients, except sugar, into a fine paste. Add water.Place a muslin strained over a large deep vessel and strain the paste.Extract the liquid in the vessel.Add remaining water and extract more.Repeat the process till the residue is dry.Add milk, sugar and rosewater to the liquid.Add cardamom powder and mix it with the liquid.Mix well and chill for atleast an hour and serve.Ingredients:200 ml milk250 gms cashew nuts250 gms sugarDirections:Blend cashew and milk till it's a fine paste.Take a kadhai and put the paste in it.Add sugar and cook over low flame.Mix well till the sugar dissolves and then bring it to boil.Stir on medium flame till the mixture becomes dough like.Remove from flame and let it cool.Roll the dough on to a greased surface using a greased rolling pin to 1/4 cm thickness.Let it cool and then cut into diamond shapes.Ingredients:4 cups milk1 tbsp saboodana granules3/4 cup sugar1/4 tsp cardamom powder1 cup waterDirections:Wash and drain saboodana and keep it aside for 10 minutes.Loosen the grains after the moisture is absobed.Heat water and add saboodana.Keep stiring and bring it to boil.Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes. Add water if required.Add milk and bring it to boil.Stir occassionally and add sugar and cardamom.Simmer till the saboodana is cooked. Make sure it is not mushy.Serve it hot.Ingredients:2 cup saboodana granules1/2 cup groundnut roasted6 green chillies1/4 cup oilCoriander finely choppedTurmeric powderSalt to tasteDirections:Wash and drain saboodana and keep it aside for one hour.Grind roasted ground nuts, chillies and some salt.Keep the powder aside.Heat oil in a pan.Mix groundnut, chilly powder and drained out sago.Add this mixture in the heated pan.Cook it at low fire for half an hour and keep stirring.Add chopped tomatoes and grated potatoes.Add coriander leaves and serve hot with curd.Ingredients:1/2 lt milk1/2 peeled lauki3/4 cup sugar100 gms khoya1 tsp elaichi powder1 tbsp dry fruitsDirections:Peel lauki and grate it.Take half cup water in a pan and boil the lauki in it.When boiled drain the water.Put the boiled lauki in a large pan and boil for 20 min on medium flame.Take milk in a large pan and boil for 20 mins on medium flame.Add the boiled lauki in the pan and mix well.Grate khoya and mix in the pan.Add sugar and mix till it dissolves.Add dry fruits and cardamom powder.Follow @News18Movies for more