Maha Shivratri 2020: Here are five Shiv Bhajans for Devotees

Maha Shivratri 2020 is being celebrated across India today with much fanfare. Maha Shivratri holds significance as, according to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this day. The festival of Maha Shivratri falls in the month of Phalgun (February-March).

It is believed that Lord Shiva, the god of destruction in the Hindu mythology, performed the dance of preservation, creation and destruction on this night. The dance is known as Tandav. Devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati celebrate this festival by observing fast and offering prayers. They go to Shiva temples and perform puja by offering milk, water and fruits to the Shiv Ling.

Besides, devotees chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’, sing and listen to Shiva bhajans.

If you are also a Lord Shiva devotee, here are some Shiv bhajans which will fill you with positive energy.

Bhole Hath Badhana

Bhole Hath Badhana song has been sung by Punjabi singer Lakhbir Singh Lakkha and its music has been composed by Durga Nataraj.

Man Mera Mandir Shiv Meri Puja

Popular Bollywood playback singer of the 90S Anuradha Paudwal has given voice to Man Mera Mandir Shiv Meri Puja song. It has been composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

This song is from the movie Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram and sung by Bollwood legend Lata Mangeshkar. Laxmikant-Pyarelal has given music for this evergreen song.

Jata Tavi

Jata Tavi song is another popular song during Maha Shivratri. It has been sung by Kaushik Das and composed by Siddharth and Himanshu. The song describes Lord Shiva's power and beauty.

Shiv Shankar Ko Jisne Pooja

Shiv Shankar Ko Jisne Pooja song has been sung by Anuradha Paudwal and composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen.

