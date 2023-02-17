Maha Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Fasting Do's and Don'ts

MAHA SHIVRATRI 2023: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious and powerful festivals. It is also known as “The Great Night of Shiva”. Devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast with devotion in order to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, the Lord performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this day, also known as Shiv Tandav. Maha Shivratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of the Falgun month according to the Hindu calendar. This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Saturday, February 18.

Let us know from Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu about the Muhurat and Puja Vidhi:

MAHA SHIVRATRI 2023: MUHURAT

Muhurta for first Prahar is from 8:03 Pm to 9:22Pm

Muhurta for second Prahar is from 9:22Pm to 12:35Am

Muhurat for third Prahar is from 12:35Am to 03:47Am

Muhurat for fourth Prahar is from 03: 47Am to 7: 00Am

MAHA SHIVRATRI 2023: PUJA VIDHI

Puja Vidhi by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu:

Wake up early in the morning and take bath. On the day of the fast, one should shower and wear clean clothing, preferably white. Recite “Om Namah Shivay" multiple times to increase the effectiveness of your fast. Mahadev ji should not be worshiped without mantra. Males should Chant “Om Namah Shivay” and Females should chant “Namah Shivay”. Before performing Shiv Puja, devotees take a second bath in the evening because Shivratri Puja is performed at night. Devotees typically break their fast the following day after taking a bath. Offerings to Lord Shiva include milk, dhatura flowers, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar. Offer panchamrit to Lord Shiva milk, curd, honey, jaggery, ghee.

MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: FASTING DO’S AND DON’TS

Abstain from rice, wheat, any variety of pulses during the fasting period. Ensure that the above-mentioned pulses are not consumed either in raw nor in cooked form along with other food items. The norm of fasting stems from the fact that it is a combination of austerity and vigil that bring about a certain discipline to the body and mind. In order to maintain the fasting, one could wake up at the break of dawn on the Brahma muhurta/mahurat which is 2 hours before sunrise; take a bath, meditate. And remember that the fasting needs to be observed till the next day between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi as recommended by the Panchang calendar. The strict form of fasting requires devotees to completely stay way from eating or drinking anything. Soaked peanut, fruits, milk, honey, sabudana, coconut water can be consumed in the milder form of fasting. Another important rule of the fasting is that devotees must stay away from regular salt. Instead rock salt or Sendha Namak could be used.

