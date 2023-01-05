Maha Shivratri 2023: Significance, Date And Celebratory Rituals

The festival of Maha Shivratri has a special significance in Indian culture. Indians worship Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. To honour the Lord, the Hindu community observes this festival. The fourteenth day of each lunar month or the day before the full moon is supposedly designated as Shivratri every year. It is also believed that on this night, Lord Shiva performs Tandav and marries Shakti.

In 2023, Maha Shivaratri will be observed on February 18. As the festival of Maha Shivratri is almost a month away, know the important details about the festival.

This year, Shani Pradosh Vrat is occurring at the same time as Mahashivratri. Lord Shiva bestows the blessing of having a son upon those who observe the Shani Pradosh fast.

Maha Shivaratri 2023 date

This year, the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month is starting from 08.02 pm on Saturday, 18 February. Chaturdashi Tithi will end the next day February 19, Sunday, at 04:18 in the evening.

Maha Shivaratri Puja 2023

The Maha Shivratri Muhurat is in effect the entire day on this auspicious day. All day long, many individuals recite the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra in their prayers. You can worship Lord Shiva anytime. On Maha Shivaratri, the time for Nishita Kaal Puja is starting at 12:09 at night and will be in effect till late night at 01:00 am.

Maha Shivaratri Vrat 2023 Parana time

Those who begin their Maha Shivaratri fast on February 18 will finish it on February 19, the following day. The Paran of Maha Shivaratri fast on February 19 will begin at 06.59 am and can be completed at any time between 03.24 pm.

Maha Shivratri Putra Prapti Yog

It is a remarkable coincidence that Pradosh Vrat and Mahashivaratri are going to be observed simultaneously this year. As Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday this time, it is also known as Shani Pradosh. The Shani Pradosh Vrat is observed by people in order to conceive a son. On this day, Lord Shiva bestows the blessing of a son upon those who fast.

Maha Shivratri Importance

On Maha Shivratri, it is believed that individuals who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will be freed from their marital problems. Additionally, the Maha Shivratri Vrat is considered auspicious if you desire to atone for your sins from this life and past lives.

