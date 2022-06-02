Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

MAHARANA PRATAP JAYANTI 2022: Maharana Pratap was a fearless warrior who is revered for putting up stiff resistance against foreign invaders. The Rajput ruler succeeded his father Rana Udai Singh to claim the throne of Mewar. He fought the famous Battle of Haldighati on June 18, 1576, against the Mughal forces of Emperor Akbar. In the Battle of Haldighati, Maharana Pratap stood up to a Mughal army of 80,000 with just 20,000 soldiers.

To honour the brave ruler, his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on May 9. Many in his home state of Rajasthan also observe the day on June 2 in accordance with the Hindu calendar.

Maharana Pratap’s followers pay their obeisance to the great warrior on the day. Events are organised to remember the courage and the ferocious battles that he fought.

Today on Maharana Pratap’s Jayanti, let us recall the gallant warrior through some evocative quotes and wishes:

1. It’s the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world.

2. Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.

3. Continually remembering your goals, working hard and self-powering will make the way of success easier.

4. It’s better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life

5. The first duty of a ruler is to protect the pride and honour of his country.

6. Paying tribute on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, a great warrior.

7. Gratitude to the Greatest Warrior of India, Maharana Pratap…Remembering him on his birth anniversary.

8. Only victorious and brave people have got enemies.

9. Let us take inspiration from the strength and courage of Maharana Pratap Singh and fight for the honour of your country at all times. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

10. We are blessed to be born on the land where heroes like Maharana Pratap lived.

