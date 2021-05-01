Maharashtra Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Celebrate Statehood Day

Observed as Maharashtra Day, May 1 is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the state after getting divided from the then Bombay province in the year 1960. The day is commonly marked with parades, political speeches and ceremonies. On this occasion, send messages, quotes and wishes to your family and friends to wish them Maharashtra Day.

Justice brotherhood and love, Is the song in our heart. Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day. This land is our inseparable part!

Today is the day of pride for Maharashtrian as this day reminds us of our resplendent history and culture. Wishing everyone a cheerful Maharashtra Day.

Maharashtra has been the land of Maratha warriors who have fought their enemies with courage. Let us always follow their footsteps. Happy Maharashtra Day to all.

Maharashtra has been a prosperous and inspiring state which has many successful stories to tell to the world. Warm greetings on Maharashtra Day to all.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, let us join hands to make these celebrations memorable. Warm greetings on the occasion of Maharashtra Day to everyone.

May the light that we celebrate show us the way and lead us on the path of peace and social harmony. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Constitution Gave us Faith, freedom, Peace and Pride. So Let’s Value the Day it was created And Wish Happy Maharashtra day with a smile.

Dreams in your eyes Pride in the heart. Today is a day, to make a different start. Remember the history Keep faith & stay, Here’s wishing you all Happy Maharashtra Day.

If it becomes a stone, it will become “Sahyadri"! If it becomes soil, it will become “Maharashtra"! If it becomes a sword, it will not be “Bhavani Mata’s"! Happy Maharashtra Day! Jai Maharashtra!

Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Long Live Maharashtra!

Freedom in mind, Strength in words. The pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts. Let us salute the spirit of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day

