Maharashtra Day 2022: Delicious Maharashtrian Dishes That You Must Try!

Maharashtra Day is celebrated in India on May 1 to celebrate the birth of the state. Several protests and movements demanding the creation of an individual state led to the Bombay Reorganisation Act coming into effect on May 1, 1960. The demand to create a separate state was first made by the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

Maharashtra gained statehood after the separation from the Bombay state and was formed on linguistic grounds. From speeches to colourful parades, Maharashtra celebrates the day by organising an event at the Shivaji Park in Dadar in Mumbai. Keeping the historical struggles in mind, India proudly boasts of its cultural diversity and rich history.

ALSO READ: Why May 1 is Celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day?

We all are extremely lucky to be a part of a country that is home to several cultures and religions. Thanks to the unity and diversity we get to relish a plethora of delicious cuisines. And Maharashtrian culture offers lip-smacking dishes that you must surely try this Maharashtra Day.

Maharashtra dishes are worth your craving if your taste buds are yearning for something spicy, yet sweet in taste. So, we have pulled together a list of mouth-watering dishes from Maharashtra.

Puran Poli

If you are talking about Maharashtrian dishes, Puran Poli will top the list for many people. This is a traditional yellow sweet flatbread, which is prepared with the stuffing of chana, coconut, jaggery, sugar cane, and nutmeg powder. Puran Poli is commonly prepared during any festival or auspicious day. Pav Bhaji

This traditional hit of Maharashtra is a heartthrob of Indian street food, which consists of bread and bhaji that are prepared with mashed vegetables and spices. Usually, people prefer to eat it with chopped onions as salad and enhance the taste of bhaji by adding lemon to it. Keri Aamti

It is also known as Kairichi Aamti and is a combination of sweet spicy thick gravy that is prepared from raw mangoes and authentic Indian spices. One of the most popular Maharashtrian dishes is served with steamed white rice. Pandhra Rassa

This delicacy comes straight from the roots of Kolhapur. It is a type of soup, which is prepared from chicken or mutton broth with a base of coconut milk, sliced onion, cashew paste, chilli, and other flavourful spices. Honestly, after trying this the flavours will stay put on your tongue for a long time and your taste buds will continuously crave more. Misal Pav

One of the most flavourful dishes, Misal pav can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It is prepared with potatoes cooked in the melange of hot spices and served with bread.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.