Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti 2023: Inspirational Quotes by the Social Reformer

MAHARISHI DAYANANDA SARASWATI JAYANTI: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati is regarded as one of India’s most influential social reformers and thinkers. He played a crucial role in 19th-century India as a social reformer and is well-known for his advocacy of gender equality and access to education.

Dayanand Saraswati was born in 1824 on the 10th of Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar in Krishna Paksha. According to the Gregorian calendar, this date is falling on February 15 in 2023. It will mark the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.

The founder of Arya Samaj, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati dedicated his life to promoting the virtues of a Vedic lifestyle. Dayanand Saraswati believed that Sanatan Dharma had deviated from its foundations throughout the years and that the conventions that were being practiced were in conflict with the four Vedas.

He felt that the Vedas should serve as the foundation for all practices in the Hindu religion. He was opposed to idol worship, animal sacrifice, child marriage, and pilgrimages. A He is also renowned as one of the “Makers of Modern India" and was the first to advocate for Swaraj as “India for Indians" in 1876

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati: Inspirational Quotes

He is good and wise who always speaks the truth, acts on the dictates of virtue, and tries to make others good and happy. In life, the loss is inevitable. Everyone knows this, yet in the core of most people it remains deeply denied - ‘This should not happen to me.’ It is for this reason that loss is the most difficult challenge one has to face as a human being. What is crucial in dealing with loss is not to lose the lesson. That makes you a winner in the most profound sense. Prayer in any form is efficacious because it is an action. It will, therefore, have a result. That is the law of this universe in which we find ourselves. People should never worship images. The spread of mental darkness is due to the prevalence of idolatry. God has neither form nor colour. He is incorporeal and immense. Whatever is seen in the world describes his greatness. Salvation is the state of emancipation from the endurance of pain and subjection to birth and death, and of the life of liberty and happiness in the immensity of God. The highest form of service is to help a person who is incapable of thanking in return. The soul is one in its nature, but its entities are many. The greatest musical instrument given to a human being is the voice.

