Mahashivratri 2022: 5 Sabudana Recipes to Break Your Fast With This Maha Shivratri

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Today, March 1 mark the celebration of Mahashivratri this year. Fasting during Mahashivratri is one of the crucial aspects of performing the ritual. While one has to abstain from many food items, sabudana (or tapioca pearls) is one of the vrat-friendly foods that is considered sattvik. It is rich in protein, amino acids, carbohydrates and boosts energy. It repairs damaged cells, improves digestion and revitalises the body. Thus, making sabudana is a highly preferred food to break the day-long fast with.

So, on this significant Hindu festival, let’s take a look at some of the delicious sabudana recipes that you can opt:

Sabudana kheer

Kheer and auspicious occasions go hand in hand. And this sabudana pudding is super delicious and easy to make. Cook soaked sabudana in a cup of water until soft. Add milk, sugar, cardamom powder and stir until the mixture thickens. Then garnish with dry fruits. Prepare this Indian dessert in just 30 minutes and relish the goodness of nutrients.

Sabudana khichdi

This delectable recipe would need you to soak sabudana for an hour. Heat a pan with ghee, and add cumin, red chilli and curry leaves. Drain the water and add peanuts, salt, and chilli powder and pour this mixture into the pan. When cooked, serve with coriander and green chillies. Enjoy this classic sabudana recipe after puja.

Sabudana Vada

To make this crispy, soft, light and healthy snack, you need soaked sabudana, ground peanuts, green chillies, rock salt, red chilli powder, mashed boiled potatoes, coriander leaves and lemon juice. Mix the ingredients nicely, make round tikki like balls and then fry them in oil. Have it with curd.

Sabudana chiwda

Mix fried sabudana, coconut slices, almonds, cashews, raisins and peanuts with lightly fried curry leaves and chopped green chillies. Sprinkle the mixture in a bowl with chilli powder, rock salt, sugar and relish it.

Sabudana Paratha

If you want to eat a paratha then sabudana can be used to make dough as well. Prepare a non-sticky dough with mashed boiled potato, peanuts, tomato, chilli, coriander, jeera, rock salt and pepper. Make a flat roti-like shape and place them on medium flame on tawa. Put some ghee on it and devour it with curd.

