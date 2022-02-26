Mahashivratri 2022: 6 Types of Bhog That You Can Offer to Lord Shiva This Year

Mahashivratri is celebrated every year on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. This year, the Mahashivratri is on March 1. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with belpatra, datura, cannabis, white sandalwood, white flowers, seasonal fruits, Ganga water, and cow’s milk. Observing the fast of Mahashivratri alleviates suffering and helps one cope with problems. Below are some of bhogs that are offered to Lord Shiva on this day:

Malpua

According to legend, Lord Shiva loves malpua. You can make malpua and add a little cannabis powder to it. This will also enhance the taste of malpua.

Thandai

You can prepare thandai with milk, sugar and cannabis. You must also add cashews, almonds, pistachios, fennel, poppy seeds, cardamom and saffron to the thandai to make a sumptuous prasad.

Lassi

You can give thandai a twist of cannabis in lassi and offer it to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. For this, add some milk, sugar and about 1 teaspoon of cannabis powder and mix it well with a churn. Besides offering it to God, you can also serve it to the guests.

Hemp pakoras

Along with sweets, you can also prepare some savouries. For this purpose, you can prepare hemp dumplings. All you have to do is add cannabis powder to normal pakoras and offer it to Lord Shiva as a prasad. Remember not to put onion or garlic in it.

Halwa

It is great if you can offer halwa to Lord Shiva on the day of Mahashivratri. You can make this pudding with semolina or buckwheat. Be sure to add dry fruits to it.

Makhana kheer

You can also offer Makhana Kheer to Bholenath. This simple looking kheer is made by adding lots of dry fruits. Roasted makhana is used instead of rice in Makhana kheer. You can also use saffron and cardamom powder to enhance its taste.

