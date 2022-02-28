Mahashivratri 2022: Best Kannada Devotional Songs to Play During The Night of Shiva

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri is one of the holiest festivals in India, which is also known to be the darkest night because it falls on the 13th and 14th day of every lunar month. Across the country, people celebrate this festival in different ways. This year, Mahashivratri falls on March 1. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, people stay awake the whole night and worship Lord Shiva, by singing songs or meditating.

On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married, and people celebrate their reunion. The Samudra Manthan had also taken place on this day, during which Lord Shiva drank poison to save the world. Devotees who worship the Lord, observe a full day fast and pray to the ‘Shiva Linga’. Milk, Honey, Curd and Bel leaves are offered to the Shiv Linga, which is a part of the puja. To stay awake the whole night, people sing bhajans and kirtans.

Here are a few Kannada songs to list down and play on Mahashivratri:

Jaya Jaya Mahaadeva- S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

S.P Balasubrahmanyam wasa playback singer known for his works in the Tamil, Kannada and Hindi music industries. He hadseveral accolades for his songs. One of S.P Balasubrahmanyam’s Kannada songs Jaya Jaya Mahaadeva is dedicated to Lord Shiva and must be in your playlist.

Om Mahaprana Deepam- Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan is a popular singer known for his Bollywood songs. The singer has explored various other genres of music and has also sung a few devotional songs. The Kannada devotional song Om Mahaprana Deepam is sung by him and is one of his most popular songs.

Jaya Jaya Sambhasadashiva- S.Janki

Jaya Jaya Sambhasadashiva is another popular Mahashivratri song that should be on your playlist. It is sung by S.Janki, singer and occasional music composer.

Pahi Mahesa- Bhagavathi

Pahi Mahesa is another song dedicated to Lord Shiva, the master of the Universe. It is sung by Bhagvati and is one of the most sung bhajans.

Kailasa Girivasa- P Mangapathy

P Mangapathy is known for his devotional songs dedicated to the numerous gods of India. He sang the song Kailasa Girivasa for Lord Shiva, the protector of the Universe.

