Mahashivratri 2022: Here's All You Need to Know About Puja Items for the Day

The festival of Mahashivratri is extremely significant for the devotees of Lord Shiva. On this day, the devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and meditate. This fast lasts the entire day and is broken only the next day. This day also celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Praying and worshipping Lord Shiva on this auspicious day removes all the obstacles from life. Our families get blessed with a lot of happiness and wealth. It is necessary to worship Lord Shiva with proper rituals and customs. Therefore, we have brought you a list of puja items you need.

Mahashivratri will be observed on March 1. All items required for puja should be brought a day or two before. Vine leaves, an important part of puja samagri, shouldn’t be plucked on the day itself.

Following items are essential for Puja

Shiva Linga or a photo of Lord Shiva

A mat made up of wool to sit

At least one lamp

Cotton wicks

Holy bell

Kalash or a copper pot

A Thali

White cloth for placing Shiva Linga

Matchbox

Incense sticks

Sandal paste

Ghee

Camphor

Sindoor

Vine leaves (Belpatra)

Vibhooti- the holy ash

Arka Flower

Bilwa leaves

Following are optional items

Small Katoris

Rose water

Zaiphal

Gulal

Bhang

Pooja vidhi

Mahashivaratri puja is performed one or four times throughout the night. If puja is being performed once, it can be done with sandalwood paste, curd, ghee, honey, sugar and rose water. If it is being conducted four times, jal abhishek should be done in first prahar. Curd should be used for doing abhishek in second prahar. Ghee and honey should be used in third and fourth prahars respectively.

