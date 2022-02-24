Mahashivratri 2022: Know Lord Shiva Mantras for Different Zodiac Signs

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri, which falls on March 1 this year, is the ideal day to worship Lord Shiva. At Shiva temples, Rudra Abhishek is also performed to grant wishes. On Mahashivratri, devotees fast and the Mahashivratri Vrat Katha is recited. It’s believed that Lord Shiva grants everyone’s wishes. Here’s what you must do on Mahashivratri according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

People with Aries zodiac Singh should chant the Panchakshara Mantra Om Namah Shivaya. Shiva Panchakshara Mantra is the mantra that fulfils all the wishes.

Taurus

The people with the Taurus sign should chant Om Nageshwaraya Namah Mantra.

Gemini

The people of this zodiac sign should chant the mantra Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah on the day of Mahashivratri.

Cancer

On Mahashivratri, the Cancer zodiac sign should repeat the mantra Om Chandramouleshwar Namah with utmost devotion during Shiva worship.

Leo

Chant the mantra Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah devotedly. By the grace of Shiva, all the problems that you are facing will be solved.

Virgo

People of this zodiac should chant the mantra Om Namo Shivay Kaalam Om Namah on the day of Mahashivratri. While chanting the mantra, ensure that you pronounce it well.

Scorpio

Scorpio should chant the mantra Om Haum Joom Sah.

Sagittarius

Om Namo Shivaay Guru Devaya Namah is an effective mantra for the people with the Sagittarius zodiac sign to chant on the day of Mahashivratri.

Capricorn

People hailing from this zodiac sign should also chant the mantra Om Haum Joom Sah on Mahashivratri. By the grace of Shiva, every difficulty will be easy and troubles will be overcome.

Aquarius

The lord of the zodiacs Capricorn and Aquarius is Shani Dev. Because of this, people of this zodiac should also chant the mantra Om Haum Joom Sah.

Pisces

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, it would be best for Pisceans to chant the mantra Om Namo Shivaay Guru Devaya Namah.

These mantras should be chanted at least 108 times. It is necessary to keep the mind focused and calm while chanting the mantra.

