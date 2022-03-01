Mahashivratri 2022: Tamil Devotional Songs to Celebrate the Festival of Lord Shiva

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri is an auspicious Indian festival celebrated all over India by the devotees of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. This year, Mahashivratri is falling on March 1. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati, keep fast from sunrise to sunset, do puja, sing songs and dance to the devotional songs.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on this auspicious day. While you prepare to celebrate the day with great enthusiasm, we bring to you the list of devotional songs in the Tamil language, that people of Tamil Nadu and other south Indian regions can enjoy during Mahashivratri.

Sambo Shiva Om

S.P Balasubrahmanyam’s voice makes every song unique. This devotional song, Sambo Shiva Om, takes us into the world of Shiva with the voice of S. Rajeswara Rao and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The song is a part of the album Siva Om Nataraja. The song released in the year 2000 and has ever since been a part of every Shiva festival in the South.

Ulagaalum Sivane

The Tamilian devotional song sung by Bhushan Dua and M. Amrudaa is a popular Lord Shiva song. The song released in the year 2000 as part of the album Shiva Stuthi. It was composed by Bhushan Dua while the lyrics are penned by Gurunatha Sidhar.

Sivan Arul Pera

Sivan Arul Pera came out in 2001. The song is sung by H. Hanumanthachari and Vani Jayaram. It belongs to the album Sri Mahadeswarar. The devotional song is composed by H. Hanumanthachar and Poovai Amudhan has written the song.

Namasivayamalai

Namasivayamalai is sung by Veeramani Daasan. Namasivayamalai, from the album Sivame, released in the year 2009.

Sivaraatri

The song released in 2000 is a part of famous devotional album Sivanaadam. The melodious voice of Veeramani K. Somu and Veeramani Raju makes the song even more beautiful.

