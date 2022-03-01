Mahashivratri 2022: Why Devotees Offer Milk on Shivling?

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to the Supreme Lord is celebrated on the 13th night and the 14th day of the new moon. Devotees observe a fast on this day and offer prayers to the Lord. Some believe that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this day. Young women observe a fast the entire day for a suitable groom. Milk holds prominence in the puja of Mahashivratri.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva performed the ‘tandav’ on an auspicious night. It’s believed that the dance depicts the cycle of creation and destruction of the universe. To calm him, he is offered soothing items like milk and honey. The Samudra Manthan, the day ocean churned took place on the same day and to save the world, Lord Shiva swallowed the pot of venom. The ingredients included in the venom had warm properties which turned his throat blue and to soothe his throat, ingredients like honey, milk and curd were offered.

There is also a scientific reason why milk is important. As per mythologists, the Shivling is made of stone, metal and clay and is located in the most positive place in the temple, which emanates tremendous positive energy. Milk is said to be one of the best conductors of positive energies and when poured on the Shivling, the flow of energies begins to concentrate towards the lingam and the devotee becomes the received of the outflow for his close proximity.

Along with offering milk, chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya clams the mind and tempers tremendous energy.

