MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: This year Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18. Lord Shiva is the supreme being for the followers of Saivism and as per Hindu mythology he is the “destroyer” among the holy trinity that includes Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Mahashivratri is considered as the biggest festival for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18.

On this day, devotees keep fast and spend the entire night awake while lighting earthen lamps at temples. Mahashivratri festival marks grand celebrations at all Shiva temples across India.

How about taking a tour of Maharashtra’s stunning Shiva temples? Given its varied cultural heritage the state is known for many famous pilgrimage sites and temples. Maharashtra is quite special for the devotees of Lord Shiva as the state is also home to Trimbakeshwar temple and Grishneshwar temple, the famous jyotirlinga sites.

The ancient Shiva temples in Maharashtra are well-known for their historical significance. Millions of devotees visit some of these temples each year. From the well-known holy Kailasa Temple to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, here are the 5 of Maharashtra’s most well-known Shiva temples to celebrate Mahashivratri this year.

Kailasa Temple

One of the best trips in Maharashtra is to visit the Ajanta and Ellora caves, especially if you enjoy history and geology. One particular feature, though, draws people who have a religious bent as well. In the Ellora caves, there is a sizable rock-cut temple called the Kailasa temple that is devoted to Lord Shiva. It is all the more fascinating because it is made out of a single rock.

Walkeshwar Temple

While Siddhivinayak and Mahalaxmi temples are well-known tourist destinations in Mumbai, Lord Shiva worshippers have a special admiration for the Walkeshwar temple. It is situated at one of the city’s highest peaks and is also known as the Baan Ganga temple. It’s located adjacent to some of Mumbai’s most affluent neighbourhoods and significant sites.

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

The Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple, which is situated in the Aurangabad district, is one of the most revered shrines among the Hindus. The temple, which is devoted to Lord Shiva, is home to one of the jyotirlingas mentioned in the Shiva Purana. This jyotirlinga is also known as Ghrushmeshwara, Kusumeshwara, Grishneshwara and Ghushmeshwara. It is said to be the 12th jyotirlinga. The existing temple was established under the rule of Rani Ahilyabhai Holkar and Maloji Raje Bhosale and is made of red volcanic rock. When Maha Shivratri arrives, the area comes alive with grand celebrations.

Harihareshwar Temple

For pilgrims planning a visit to a temple over the weekend, the Harihareshwar temple in Maharashtra’s Raigad district could be an ideal location. The town, which is named after the Lord Shiva shrine of Harihareshwar, lies tucked away on the Konkan coast. The town of Harihareshwar is thought to receive the blessings of Lord Shiva. Four hills - Harihareshwar, Bramhadri, Harshinachal, and Pushpadri— encircle the shrine. Given the tranquil atmosphere, it is one of the best temples in Maharashtra to visit. Over the years, the holy beach town has drawn a large number of pilgrims.

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is located Trimbak town of Nashik. The temple is nearly 28 km away from Nashik city. The temple is located on the banks of Godavari river. The current temple was built by Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao after it was damaged by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The jyotirlinga inside the temple is famous among devotees because of its unique feature. The jyotirlinga is said to have three faces embodying the holy trinity of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees round the year and Shivratri celebrations attract the maximum number of people.

