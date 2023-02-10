MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: Mahashivratri is an important day for all devotees of Lord Shiva and temple visit is a must. Lakhs of devotees all across the country visit the nearby Shiva temples to worship their beloved god on this day. In many temples grand celebrations and fairs are organised on Mahashivratri day.

Some are drawn to the ancient temples and famous shrines of Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. These temples are an important part of India’s architectural heritage. This year, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 18.

On this day, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and to witness some of the grand celebrations, you can plan a visit to some ancient and famous Shiva temples in the southern states.

Brihadeshwara Temple, Thanjavur

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is home to the beautiful ancient Shiva temple also known as the Brihadeshwara Temple. It is one of Tamil Nadu’s largest and busiest temples. People come from all over India to seek blessings and pray at this holy site. Furthermore, it is a World Heritage Site.

Murudeshwar Temple, Karnataka

Thousands of devotees visit Murudeshwar temple each year on Mahashivaratri to celebrate this special day. Murudeshwar temple is a popular Shiva temple in Murudeshwar, Karnataka. Built on Kanduka Hill and surrounded on three sides by the Arabian Sea, this is quite a picturesque location. It has a 20-storey Gopuram and the temple premises houses the world’s second-tallest Shiva statue.

Virupaksha Temple, Hampi

Virupaksha temple, located on the banks of the beautiful river Tungabhadra, is a magnificent marvel of the Vijayanagara Empire. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva (Virupaksha), is well-known for its tall gopuram, grand architecture, and intricate carvings. The temple, which was built in the 7th century, underwent numerous additions to demonstrate the power of the kingdom’s various rulers. This temple in South India is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Airavateswara Temple, Kumbakonam

Airavatesvara Temple, located in the town of Darasuram near Kumbakonam, is another impressive example of Dravidian architecture. This temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was built in the 12th century CE.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and takes its name from Airavata, Indra’s white elephant who worshipped Lord Shiva in this temple. The temple is famous solely for its magnificent stone carvings.

Vadakkunnathan Temple, Kerala

Thrissur is yet another fantastic place to visit during Maha Shivaratri in South India. Vadakkunnathan Temple, located in the heart of Thrissur, is an ancient Shiva temple with authentic Kerala-style architecture. During Maha Shivaratri, thousands of people from South India travel to Thrissur to witness the grand festival held here.

