Mahashivratri 2023: Famous Lord Shiva Temples You Must Visit in Gujarat

MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: Gujarat is popular among tourists for its historical landmarks, ancestral sites, and numerous holy shrines. The vibrant Indian state is well-known for its stunning natural beauty. It is also home to some of the most magnificent temples. Many ancient temples in Gujarat attract the visitors from India as well as foreign countries because of their architectural marvel and cultural as well as spiritual supremacy.

The temples of Gujarat offer an outstanding fusion of fine stone carvings, delightfully decorated interiors, and uniquely jeweled idols. Each of these Shiva Shrines is a pinnacle of holy art and fascinating legends, built with imposing detailing on the walls and ceilings.

Gujarat is home to many ancient temples of Lord Shiva, including the world famous Somnath Jyotirlinga temple. Many of these temples of Gujarat not only allow visitors to get immersed in calm subtleties but also offer splendid scenic beauty.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri here are a few famous Shiva Temples in Gujarat you can plan a visit:

Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple

The Somnath temple in Gujarat, one of the most beautiful and spiritually significant abodes of Lord Shiva, is believed to have been constructed with gold by Somraj, silver by Ravana, wood by Krishna, and stone by Bhimdev, according to legends. The temple is located in Prabhas Patan, Veraval, in the Saurashtra region.

Somnath Jyotirlinga is considered the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. The temple suffered extensive harm and was ruthlessly looted by invaders several times. Evening light and sound show is one of the biggest attractions at the temple.

Bhadkeshwar Mahadev Temple

The Bhadkeshwar Mahadev Temple is a historic Shiva temple that is situated about two kilometers from Dwarkadhish Temple. One of the most alluring shrines in the region, this is the abode of Chandra-Mouliswar Shiva. The temple is perched atop a hillside overlooking the Arabian Sea. The temple is situated at the confluence of the Ganga and the Gomti rivers as well as the Arabian Sea.

Bhavnath Mahadev Temple

The precise origin of the sacred Shiva Shrine known as Bhavnath Mahadev Temple, which is situated at the foot of Mount Girnar, is unknown. This tiny temple is encircled by lush vegetation and breathtaking natural scenery. The temple grants visitors’ wishes and is linked to numerous mythological stories.

A lavish fair named Bhavnath Mela is annually observed here with much fanfare during Mahashivratri. On the night of Mahashivratri, people worship Lord Shiva at midnight when a large contingent of sadhus (mendicants) ride in on elephants in a procession and take a dip in Murgi Kund, a pond inside the temple grounds.

Utkanteshwar Mahadev Temple

The pilgrimage site of Utkanteshwar Mahadev is situated on the eastern bank of the River Vatrak. The temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, contains a 2000-year-old Shiva Lingam. The temple was thought to be the ashram of Sage Jabali, a fervent follower of Lord Shiva.

The lingam of Utkanteshwar is a little ball-shaped one that emerges from the wall of a pit. According to legends, the milk and water offered to Lord Shiva enter the hole and eventually mix with the Vatrak River’s water. Devotees visit the Utkanteshwar temple for the head tonsuring ritual.

