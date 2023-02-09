Mahashivratri 2023: Lord Shiva Temples to Visit in Delhi for a Divine Experience

MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: Mahashivratri, one of the widely celebrated festivals across the country among Hindus, falls on February 18 this year. The day is one of the biggest occasions for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is believed to be one of the most suitable days to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and many devotees keep fast on this day. Visiting temples to worship Lord Shiva is a must on Mahashivratri.

Those who will be in Delhi on the festive night can participate in grand celebrations without travelling far. There are multiple ancient and majestic temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across the capital city. Here are five Mahadeva temples where the devotees can offer prayer on Mahashivratri.

Prachin Gauri Shankar Temple

This 800-year-old shrine, located in Old Delhi, was constructed by a Maratha devotee of Lord Shiva. The temple features a Shivling made of brown stone and covered with white marble. Neeli Chhatri Temple

It is believed that the eldest Pandava, King Yudhisthir, in honour of Lord Shiva built the Neeli Chhatri Mandir. He even performed Ashwamegha Yajna here, according to legends. This historic shrine is located at Nigambodh Ghat in the Jamuna Bazaar area. Shri Shiv Durga Mandir

This temple in Punjabi Bagh was established in 1983. Grand celebrations on Mahashivratri attract thousands of devotees every year. Dudheshwar Nath Mandir

According to locals, it is believed that the Shivling worshipped in this shrine, located in Ghaziabad, is nearly 5,000 years old. This temple has beautiful white architecture, which is further exemplified by grand decorations on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Chattarpur Shiva Temple

This temple is actually named Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir. The shrine is just 4 kilometres away from the Qutub complex and is surrounded by the beautiful monuments of the historical Mehrauli area. The temple is spread over an area of about 70 acres and features idols of multiple deities such as Goddess Katyayani, Shiva-Parvati, and Hanuman. Apart from Mahashivratri, other festivals like Navratri, Dussehra and Janmashtami are celebrated on a grand scale here.

HOW TO REACH: These temples are easy to reach and well-connected via metro and road. It is advisable to check the timing of Pujas and Aartis, as well as the closing time of the temples, if you are planning a visit.

