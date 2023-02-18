Mahashivratri 2023: WATCH Isha Foundation's Night-long Meditation and Cultural Events Here

CELEBRATE MAHASHIVRATRI 2023 WITH SADHGURU: Mahashivratri is among the most significant festivals for Hindus. The Isha Yoga Centre of Sadhguru has been celebrating Mahashivratri, its greatest celebration of the year, for several years now. Devotees will be awake and energised throughout the Isha Mahashivratri night with music, dancing, and cultural performances from a variety of renowned performers. Visitors to the Isha Center come from all across the nation to join in the Mahashivratri festivities.

WATCH ISHA MAHASHIVRATRI LIVE HERE

Additionally, you may also access the live streaming on the official website of Isha Yoga Centre - https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/

WATCH: President Murmu’s Address

May this Mahashivaratri dispel darkness inside us and lead us all to a more fulfilling and flourishing life. I wish you a happy journey on this path, as the saying goes:शिवास्ते पन्थानः सन्तु। pic.twitter.com/OBYUolqxIf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 18, 2023

Isha Mahashivratri 2023: Things To Look Forward To

The Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga will mark the beginning of the event, with Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra and move to Sadhguru’s discourse, midnight meditations, and spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 3D projection video imaging show. Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala and Tamil playback singer Velmurugan will brace the event and engage with the viewers. Devotees can also benefit from various offerings like Rudraksha Diksha, In The Grace of Yoga, Yaksha Festival, Maha Annadanam, Maha Shiv Ratri Sadhana among others. The LIVE meditation session with Sadhguru will be named ‘In the Grace of Yoga’, during which Sadhguru will take the participants through guided meditations aimed to purify and make use of the pancha bhutas (five elements), the building blocks of existence, for their well-being. The guided medidation session will be offered online in 9 languages and anyone above 14 years of age can participate in the program. Under ‘Rudraksha Diksha’, the Isha foundation will offer people consecrated vibhuti, sacred ash consecrated in the presence of Dhyanalinga, a photo of Adiyogi and the Abhaya Sutra, a specially consecrated thread that is supportive of fulfilling one’s ambitions. People can register for it online. The Isha Mahashivratri celebrations will be preceded by the Yaksha Festival from Feb 15-17 at 7 pm. The three-day festival of culture, music, and dance with performances by renowned artists is an endeavor to preserve and promote the uniqueness, purity, and diversity.

Mahashivratri 2023 at Isha Yoga Centre: Tickets Price and More

The Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, at the foothills of Velliangiri, is hosting the Mahashivratri 2023 Celebration with Sadhguru. Individuals must reserve a spot in advance if they plan on attending the prayers and celebration. There are tickets available at various price points that one can select from.

Devotees may purchase the tickets at isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri. The pricing of the tickets is as per the seating plan and proximity to the dais for limited seats on a first come first serve basis.

The ticket prices are as follows

Rs. 50,000 for Ganga

Rs. 25,000 for Yamuna

Rs. 10,000 for Mahanadi

Rs. 5,000 for Narmada

Rs. 5,000 for Brahmaputra

Rs. 2,500 for Godavari

Rs. 1,000 for Cauvery

Rs. 500 for Tapi

Rs. 0 for Tamiraparani.

In accordance with the selections, a seat will be assigned to the devotees who participate in the Mahashivratri celebration at the Isha Yoga Center.

Where to Watch Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre?

The Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre is being live-streamed on Sadhguru’s official YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards on February 18. Additionally, you may also access the live streaming on the official website of Isha Yoga Centre - https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/

Last year, Isha Mahashivratri was live-streamed online and also telecasted on all major television networks in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and various other regional languages.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here