Mahashivratri to Phulaira Dooj, List of Fast-Festivals in March First Week

The month of March is of extreme significance to the believers of the Hindu faith. According to the Hindu calendar, the Falgun month finishes in March, and Chaitra begins. Every year, the Hindu New Year commences with Pratipada in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month.

Apart from fasting days such as Chaturthi, Ekadashi, and Pradosh, there are major celebrations, including Mahashivratri, Gangaur, Phulera Dooj, Holi, and Basoda, in this month.

It is said Brahma began the creation of the universe in this month. So, let’s take a look at the important fasts and festivals in March.

March 01, Tuesday: Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri falls on March 1 this year. On this day, you can make your wishes come true by worshipping Lord Shiva. Each year, on the Chaturdashi day of Krishna Paksha in the Falgun month, the Mahashivratri fast is observed. According to legend, Lord Shiva arrived on earth on Mahashivratri, and Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were wedded on this day. As a result, this day is held in high regard.

02 March, Wednesday: Falgun Amavasya

Falgun Amavasya will be held on March 2, 2022. This occurs on the next day of Mahashivratri. There is a rule that requires people to bathe in rivers and donate on this day. People perform Pind Daan, Tarpan, and Shradh for the ancestors’ delight. By doing so, one is liberated from Pitra Dosh.

March 03, Thursday: Falgun Shukla Paksha starts:

Pratipada date Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month begins on March 3rd. Falgun Shukla’s Pratipada date is on this day.

March 04, Friday: Phulaira Dooj, Ramkrishna Paramhans Jayanti

The date of Phulaira Dooj is March 04, 2022. Each year on the following day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun, the festival of Phulaira Dooj is observed. On this day, Lord Krishna and Radharani celebrate Holi with flowers in the Mathura district. The preparations for Holi begin today.

March 04, Friday: Ramakrishna Paramahansa Jayanti

This year’s Ramakrishna Paramahansa Jayanti falls on March 4. Ramakrishna Paramhansa was Swami Vivekananda’s guru and a devotee of Goddess Kali. He was born on the following day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun.

06 March, Sunday: Vinayaka Chaturthi

The Falgun month’s Vinayaka Chaturthi occurs on March 6, 2022. Every month, the Vinayaka Chaturthi fast is observed on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. On this day, Vighnaharta Shri Ganesh Ji is worshipped. This day marks the first Chaturthi of the calendar of March.

