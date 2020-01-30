Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Father of The Nation

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the Father of the Nation, led India’s Independence movement against British rule. A lawyer by profession, Gandhi is the greatest icon of non-violence. He was among the key figures who helped India gain Independence on August 15, 1947.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Since that day, January 30 is remembered as Martyrs’ Day. On the occasion, let us pay tribute to the man who taught us that ahimsa (non-violence) can make anything possible.

Here are some inspiring quotes by Bapu:

-- A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

-- If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.

-- If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.

-- It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing.

-- I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.

-- You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

-- Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

-- The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

-- Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

-- There is a higher court than courts of justice and that is the court of conscience.

