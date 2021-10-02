October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Father of the nation. He was born in Porbandar on October 2, 1869. Gandhi ji was a lawyer and a freedom fighter but above all, he was one of the world’s most peaceful man. He fought the entire fight for freedom without ever fighting, without any violence.

On Gandhiji’s 152nd birth anniversary, here are some wishes that you can share with friends and family:

1. Non-violence is not an attire to be put on and off at will. It resides in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being. Wishing you a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

2. Pleasing a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. Remembering the teachings of the great leader on his birth anniversary. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

3. Let’s honour the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

4. Being friendly with one’s friends is easy. But to be friends with the one who regards himself as your enemy is the true religion. The others are a mere business. Good wishes on the birth anniversary of the great leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

5. It is a day of celebration. It is a day to value a special person, the person who will forever be the hero of our nation, who taught the world the lesson of non-violence. Wishing you a very happy Gandhi Jayanti.

6. G = Great, A = Amazing, N = Nationalist, D = Daring, H = Honest, I = Indian. Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

7. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021!

8. “To deprive a man of his natural liberty & denying to him the ordinary amenities of life is worse than starving the body; it is starvation of the soul, the dweller in the body.” – Mahatma Gandhi.

9. He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes!

10. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Let the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to always help others. Wishing you peace and harmony from our end. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

