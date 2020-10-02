Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st Birth Anniversary: 5 Books on Father of The Nation that You Must Read

Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was a freedom fighter and spiritual leader of the country. He played an active role in India’s independence and was a mass leader who was loved and respected by the people of the country.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he was later revered as a Mahatma, which means a person who has a great soul. On Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the list of books which one can read to know more about the legendary freedom fighter.

· The book called An Autobiography: The Story of My Experiments with Truth published in 1927 is considered to be a good source to get into the mind of the Mahatma. He has written about his life since childhood till the year 1921. He has also given the details of his experiments with diet and its effect.

· Another book to know more about by Mahatma Gandhi is Hind Swaraj or Indian Home Rule which was also written by the Mahatma himself in the year 1909. Considered a seditious text by the then British government, the book was banned in 1910. In this book, he has written about his views on the subjects such as swaraj (self-government), modern civilisation and mechanisation.

· Published in 1950, Louis Fischer’s The Life of Mahatma Gandhi gives the details of Gandhi’s life and how it continues to inspire millions around the world. The American journalist who has seen Gandhi closely talks about the latter’s struggle for India’s freedom and the concept of satyagrah.

· Gandhi: Prisoner of Hope by Judith Brown was published in the year 1989. The book paints a fresh picture of the freedom fighter as a complex man. The image portrayed is not of the stereotypical saint or a clever politician.

· Gandhi Before India by historian Ramachandra Guha is considered to be another great book which tells you about the life and times of Gandhi. Published on his birth anniversary in 2013, the book explores his journey as a lawyer in South Africa where he witnessed discrimination and racism that people from the communities of colour faced.