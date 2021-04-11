Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary: Remembering one of the Greatest Reformers

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was born on April 11, 1827 in Pune, Maharashtra in a family of florists during the reign of Peshwa Baji Rao II. The surname ‘Phule’ originated from the occupation of florists in which men of the family were involved.

Jyotirao’s mother Chimnabai passed away when he was young, while his father worked as a flower vendor and farmer. But his background didn’t stop him from making historic changes in Indian society. The exceptional social reformer opened the first school for girls from the lower segment of the society and strongly endorsed the anti-caste movement. He also took a range of initiatives to promote education for women.

The eminent reformer was greatly inspired by the book, The Rights of Man authored by Thomas Paine and was of the opinion that only the enlightenment of the lower caste segment and women can help eradicate social evils prevailing in the society. After teaching his wife how to read and write, the couple inaugurated the first school for girls in Pune while serving as teachers themselves.

The school was open for girls from different sections of society irrespective of their economic, religious and caste backgrounds. This made the society ostracise the couple but they continued with their initiative and set up three more schools by 1852.

He was also vocal against child marriage and supported the remarriage of widows. The reformer in 1863 along with this wife and a friend set up an infanticide prevention centre where pregnant widows could give birth and nurture their young ones.

Phule was also a member of the municipal council, author and merchant and was also engaged in the business of providing metal casting machinery to construction firms. Some of his renowned books include Shetkarayacha Aasud and Gulamgiri meaning cultivator’s whipcord and slavery, respectively.

