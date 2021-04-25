Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Jain Temples That You Must Visit Once in Your Lifetime

This year, Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, will be celebrated on April 25. Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. On his birth, he was named ‘Vardhamana’, which means “One who grows”. Lord Mahavira was the last of the 24 Tirthankaras of Jainism. He was the successor of Tirthankara Parshvanatha.

He was born in 599 BC to a royal family in India. His father’s name was Siddhartha, a Kshatriya King from the Ikshvaku dynasty. Mahavira’s father and mother Trishala were devotees of Parshvanatha.According to popular beliefs, Mahavira left all worldly possessions at the age of 30 and practised intense mediation for 12 years in a forest to achieve Kevala Gayan. After that, he preached for the next 30 years before attaining salvation in the 6th century BCE.

On this Mahavir Jayanti, we take a look at five famous Jain temples in India:

Dilwara Temples, Mount Abu (Rajasthan):

Dilwara Temples is a group of five Svetambara Jain temples. It is located near Mount Abu in Rajasthan. These temples were designed and financed by the finance minister of Dholka, Vastupala and built by Vimal Shah. Many believe these temples are one of the most beautiful examples of architectural perfection of Ancient India.

Gomateshwara (Bahubali) Temple, Shravanabelagola (Karnataka):

The Gomateshwara temple is located in Shravanabelagola, near Channarayapatna of Hassan district of Karnataka. The temple consists of a nude 57 feet high and 26 feet wide statue of Gomateshwara, also popularly known as Bahubali. He was the first Jain Tirthankara and according to the belief, his statue symbolizes peace, non-violence, sacrifice and simple living. It was built in the 10th century.

Kulpakji Temple, Yadadri district, Telangana:

Kulpakji Temple is 2000 year old and is situated at the village of Kolanupaka in Yadadri district of Telangana. The temple is decorated with red sandstone and white marble and it houses three idols: Lord Rishabhanatha, Lord Neminatha, and Lord Mahavira.

Dharmanath Temple, Kochi, Kerala

Dharmanath Temple, also known as the Jain temple, is dedicated to the 15th Thirthankara, Lord Dharmanath. The temple is nearly 100 years old and located in the town of Mattancherry in Kochi.

Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Delhi

This is the most famous and oldest Jain temple in the national capital. The temple was constructed in 1656 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. During the Mugal era, the temple was also known as the “Urdu temple".

