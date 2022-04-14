Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Rituals, Significance and How it is Celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti is the birthday of Lord Mahavira who was the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism. It falls on April 14 this year. The day is celebrated with utmost vigour among the followers of Jainism since the day holds immense importance for them. Mahavira played a crucial role in preaching and spreading Jainism in ancient India. As a preacher of Jainism, Mahavira imparted knowledge about the importance of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, and non-attachment and highlighted the contribution of these elements in attaining spiritual liberation.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Jains celebrate this day with rituals and processions. The followers of the religion around the globe say prayers, observe fasts and do charitable work during the day. The charity is categorised into four sections. These are Abhay Daan (preventing people from doing malign deeds), Gyaan Daan (sharing wisdom and knowledge), Aushad Daan (offering medicine to the poor and needy), and Ahaar Daan (donating food to the poor and needy).

Advertisement

People also visit temples, meditate, and conduct mass prayers. In many parts in, and around, the country, people also organise parades, or Rath Yatras, with Mahavira’s idol being carried on horses, chariots, and elephants. In addition, the idol of Mahavira undergoes a ceremonial bath or Abhisheka, involving milk, honey, and water.

Other rituals that are witnessed on Mahavir Jayanti include evening prayers or Sandhya Arti, and bhajans.

Jainism is a religion rooted in non-violence and peace. Followers of this religion do not consume the root vegetables such as onion and garlic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.