Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's New Bearded Look in IPL Opener Takes Social Media By Storm

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new look with a classy little beard in the season-opener of Indian Premiere League 2020 sent social media into frenzy.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's New Bearded Look in IPL Opener Takes Social Media By Storm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new look with a classy little beard in the season-opener of Indian Premiere League 2020 sent social media into frenzy.

After announcing retirement from international cricket last month on August 15, the former Indian national team captain and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped on to the cricket field after 437 days for Indian Premiere League 2020.

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the competitive match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opener of IPL. Although, the cricketer brought the same magic on to the field and won the toss and the match against the opposite team, his classy little beard made a debut in the last night's match.

However, the cricketer is known for sporting new looks in almost every season of IPL and likes to play around with his hairstyle and beard. Meanwhile, his new look has won thousands of his fans hearts, won't be wrong to say that it comprises majority of Indian's population.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter and shared Dhoni's picture and wrote, "Feeling it !!! #IPL2020

@msdhoni."

Here are some more reactions to Dhoni's classy beard look:

Meanwhile, CSK defeated MI by five wickets after successfully chasing down the target of 163 runs with 4 balls to spare.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading