Mahesh Babu Crosses 9 Million Followers on Twitter
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans.
Mahesh Babu in a still from Telugu film Maharshi.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has crossed the nine million fan following mark on Instagram.
The "Srimanthudu" actor also took to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans.
"9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey...#9Millionstrong," Mahesh Babu tweeted.
9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey... ❤#9Millionstrong pic.twitter.com/4WRzmGKf7k— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 7, 2020
Congratulating Mahesh Babu, a fan commented: "We all love you."
Another wrote: "More followers coming your way."
Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release "Sarileru Neekevvaru".
