2-min read

Mahesh Babu Fans Create Social Media World Record on Superstar's Birthday

While there was no physical gathering of fans on Superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday on Sunday, his followers did set a new world record in his name by trending #HBDMaheshBabu with more than 60 million tweets.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Mahesh Babu Fans Create Social Media World Record on Superstar's Birthday
Mahesh Babu wears breathing mask

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned 45 on August 9. His online family left no stone unturned to make the day special for the actor. As soon as the clock struck 12, #HBDMaheshBabu started trending on Twitter.

According to the PR team of the superstar, fans have now created a whole new world record with 60.2 million tweets on #HBDMaheshBabu.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu took up the Green India Challenge and planted a sapling at his home to make the day special. The star has shared a post on his Instagram stating that there couldn’t have been a better way for him to celebrate his birthday. He further nominated Jr NTR, Thalapathy Vijay and Shruti Haasan for the challenge.

Namrata Shirodkar, the better half of the Telugu actor, penned down a love-soaked birthday wish for her handsome husband. She wrote, "True love is how I experience it with YOU♥️♥️ Happy Birthday MB...I love you..now and always (sic)."

Mahesb Babu’s children Gautam and Sitara also wished their ‘nana’ with love-filled video messages.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Nana❤️❤️❤️ I love you

A post shared by Gautam Ghattamaneni (@gautamghattamaneni) on

The motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with Parasuram Petla, of Geetha Govindam fame, has also been unveiled on the occasion of his birthday and received an exceptional response.

Mahesh Babu is also working on a movie with SS Rajamouli.

Loading