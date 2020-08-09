Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Mahesh Babu Gets 'Super' Special Birthday Wishes From Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni

On South star Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday, the actor got special wishes from wife Namrata Shirodkar and 8-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahesh Babu Gets 'Super' Special Birthday Wishes From Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni
On South star Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday, the actor got special wishes from wife Namrata Shirodkar and 8-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received an adorable birthday wish from his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata posted an intimate moment between the couple -- a picture of Mahesh Babu kissing her.

"True love is how I experience it with you Happy Birthday MB. I love you now and always," Namrata captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

True love is how I experience it with YOU♥️♥️ Happy Birthday MB I love you ♥️♥️now and always @urstrulymahesh

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the new motion poster of the project on the day. Sharing the link of the poster, Namrata wrote: "Super."

View this post on Instagram

#Repost • @mbofficialteam Electrifying Motion Poster of #SarkaruVaariPaata #HBDMaheshBabu Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @musicthaman @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @GMBents A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Mahesh Babu's eight-year-old daughter Sitara too wished him on social media. Sitara posted a cute video clip on her Instagram account and said that her father's birthday is "one of her favourite days of the year".

"My most favourite day of the year!! Happyyy Birthday Nanna. You're the best dad everrr. I love you so so much@urstrulymahesh," Sitara wrote.

View this post on Instagram

My most favourite day of the year!! Happyyy Birthday Nanna You're the best dad everrr. I love you so so much @urstrulymahesh

A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni) on

Wishing Mahesh Babu on his 45th birthday, actress Sophie Choudry tweeted: "Need a new pic together (and a new song) but happy bday to this superstar, an absolute gentleman @urstrulyMahesh. Wish you a wonderful and safe year ahead!! All the best for #SarkaruVaariPaata."

Actor Adivi Sesh described Mahesh Babu's birthday as a "festival". "Wishing a heartfelt happy birthday to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir! Today's a festival for the millions!

"Your encouragement and kind words of grace have meant the world to me and the team. Thank you for the value and faith you have given for my dream film #Major Lots of love sir," Adivi wrote on Twitter.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading