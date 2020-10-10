Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Kids 'are Ready for Olympics', Watch Video

Namrata Shirodkar is a proud mom as her kids take up swimming lessons and ace them. A video posted by the actress and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife shows their kids Sitara and Gautam swimming at an indoor pool. In the minute long video, the kids perform various swimming styles including the butterfly stroke and the breaststroke. The actor also urged her followers to exercise, play some sport to keep their brain stimulated.

Sharing the video, Shirodkar wrote in the caption, “My babies are ready for the Olympics, Acing their own game each time!! All areas covered I say !! Get out there and exercise! Play some sport!! It keeps your brain stimulated”

The video has received over 1,76,979 views and continues to inspire fans. One of the followers commented, “May i know Where u have trained them for swimming plz” While some were truly impressed with the star kids' swimming skills, “Wow so amazing and Wonderful”, commented another fan.

One fan also said that India really needs to win medals for swimming in the Olympics and Namrata’s kids might be our only chance, “Nice ..we really need medals in swimming competition.”

The fans also praised Namrata for raising her kids so well and inspiring other parents as well. “U have raised your kids so well..Keep it up.. truly an inspiration for me..”