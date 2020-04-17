Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam Bond Over ‘Game Night’

The COVID-19 lockdown has given Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu much-wanted family time.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old star posted a video of himself playing a virtual tennis game with his 13-year-old son Gautam. In the one-minute long clip, the two can be seen deeply engrossed in the video game.

Posting the clip on the micro-blogging site, the Athadu actor wrote, “Making the most of each day !! Game night with #Gautam #familytime #Quarantine #StayHomeStaySafe”.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has shared a throwback picture of the father-son duo.

“One for each day memory therapy Little moments... great memories #ThrowbackThursday,” wrote the actress.

In her one for each day series, Namrata also submitted an adorable snap with their daughter Sitara. Along with the click, she said, “One for each day💕💕started out as a strole ending up in my arms as Madame refused to walk !! Had to head right back ❤️❤️”

The power couple has also applauded the sanitisation workers for their efforts during these times. Sharing a collage, the Maharshi actor said, “This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way...”

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj in lead roles.

He will next be seen in S.S.Rajamouli’s Samraat.

