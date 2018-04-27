English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu to Get Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds
A file photo of Mahesh Babu.
Superstar Mahesh Babu, basking in the success of "Bharat Ane Nenu", is set to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thanks to the team of artistes for their attention to detail. Incredible!"
The superstar personally met the officials and team of artistes involved in the process.
His latest film "Bharat Ane Nenu" has been well received. It showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds :) :)— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 26, 2018
Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/fyZHlxJE6k
