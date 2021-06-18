Mahesh Navami 2021 Date: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Mahesh Navami is one of the most auspicious days dedicated to Lord Shiva. The day is of great significance among the Maheshwari community. It is observed on the ninth day i.e Navami tithi of the Shukla paksha of Jyeshtha month. Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate this day with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Mahesh is one of the names of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on Mahesh Navami, he appeared in front of his devotees for the first time. This year, the day will be observed on June 19.

Mahesh Navami 2021: Date and timings

Date: June 19

Navami Tithi begins: 08:39 pm on June 18

Navami Tithi ends: 06:45 pm on June 19

Mahesh Navami 2021: Puja vidhi

On Mahesh Navami, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They wake up early in the morning, take a bath and decorate the temple with flowers. They chant mantras and offer prayers.

Many people also perform yajnas and rudraabhishekam on this day. Rudraabhishekam is an important ritual of Mahesh Navami where Lord Shiva idol or Shiva Linga is showered with milk.

Mahesh Navami Significance:

The day is quite significant for the business community of Maheshwaris, as it is believed that the community came into existence on the ninth day of Shukla paksha of Jyeshta month. Moreover, it is also believed that women wishing for a child, perform special prayer on this day to get the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to one of the legends, there was a king named Khandelsen, who was childless. He worshipped Lord Shiva with utmost dedication and devotion and was blessed with a son named Sujansen. The day blesses the devotees with health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness.

