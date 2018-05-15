GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mahira Khan Debuts at the Cannes Red Carpet, Stuns in a Black Alberta Ferretti Gown; See Pics

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
Actress Mahira Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her first Cannes red carpet appearance, dressed in a black Alberta Ferretti strapless gown. The Pakistani actress, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, represented her country at the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Mahira, who sported quite a few looks before her debut red carpet appearance, managed to turn heads as she teamed her beautiful outfit with a statement necklace, earrings and bracelet, side-swept hair styled in waves, a dash of red on the lips and an infectious smile.

Take a look.



💋 #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 #lorealcannes

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
