English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahira Khan Debuts at the Cannes Red Carpet, Stuns in a Black Alberta Ferretti Gown; See Pics
The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
Actress Mahira Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her first Cannes red carpet appearance, dressed in a black Alberta Ferretti strapless gown. The Pakistani actress, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, represented her country at the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival.
Mahira, who sported quite a few looks before her debut red carpet appearance, managed to turn heads as she teamed her beautiful outfit with a statement necklace, earrings and bracelet, side-swept hair styled in waves, a dash of red on the lips and an infectious smile.
Take a look.
Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.
The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.
Also Watch
Mahira, who sported quite a few looks before her debut red carpet appearance, managed to turn heads as she teamed her beautiful outfit with a statement necklace, earrings and bracelet, side-swept hair styled in waves, a dash of red on the lips and an infectious smile.
Take a look.
Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.
The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
- Mahira Khan
- Mahira Khan Cannes
- Mahira Khan Cannes Cannes debut
- Mahira Khan Cannes debut red carpet appearance
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
- Mahira Khan
- Mahira Khan Cannes
- Mahira Khan Cannes Cannes debut
- Mahira Khan Cannes debut red carpet appearance
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Ranveer Singh Has The Cutest Reaction to Deepika's Iconic Pink Dress
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL