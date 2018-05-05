English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahira Khan to Represent Pakistan at 71st Cannes Film Festival
The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
Actress Mahira Khan will be representing Pakistan at the 71st Cannes Film Festival later this month.
The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.
Mahira shared a photograph of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and captioned it: "Cannes 2018, Let's do this!" She also took to Twitter and wrote: "My name is Cannes and I'm not a..." Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.
Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is also reported to be gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year.
The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.
Also Watch
The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.
Mahira shared a photograph of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and captioned it: "Cannes 2018, Let's do this!" She also took to Twitter and wrote: "My name is Cannes and I'm not a..." Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.
Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is also reported to be gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year.
The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- Unstoppable Saina Nehwal Ready to Hunt For More
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Sonam Ki Shaadi Prep Is In Full Swing; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Begin Sangeet Practice
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh