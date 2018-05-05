GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mahira Khan to Represent Pakistan at 71st Cannes Film Festival

The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahira Khan to Represent Pakistan at 71st Cannes Film Festival
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
Actress Mahira Khan will be representing Pakistan at the 71st Cannes Film Festival later this month.

The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.

Mahira shared a photograph of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and captioned it: "Cannes 2018, Let's do this!" She also took to Twitter and wrote: "My name is Cannes and I'm not a..." Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is also reported to be gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year.

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Omerta, 102 Not Out

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Omerta, 102 Not Out

Recommended For You