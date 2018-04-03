GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahira Khan Ups the Glam Quotient with a Stylish Twist to Saree, See Pics

Mahira Khan's western twist to the Indian saree is interesting. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 3, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahira Khan Ups the Glam Quotient with a Stylish Twist to Saree, See Pics
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
In the last couple of years we have seen the Indian six-yard wonder get several stylish twists to make it more appealing and wearable for younger generations. From trouser-sarees, saree-gowns to dhoti-style sarees, there have been several innovations and reinventions with regards to drapes and the way a saree can be worn differently at various occasions.

And now, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has given us one more stylish way to sport the traditional Indian garment.

At a recent event in the neighbouring country, Pakistan International Film Festival, Mahira was clicked dressed in a Mahgul printed saree which she teamed with a white knotted crop shirt. The look was a straight pickup from Mahgul's Spring/Summer collection that was showcased days ago.

While the interesting spin to the ensemble looked uber chic, Mahira rounded off her look with danglers, neat center-parted bun and perfect makeup.

Take a look.

Credit: @Murrad Rahim

We think Mahira's new twist to the saree was both chic and sexy. What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments section below.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Recommended For You