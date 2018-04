Mahira Khan Ups the Glam Quotient with a Stylish Twist to Saree, See Pics

In the last couple of years we have seen the Indian six-yard wonder get several stylish twists to make it more appealing and wearable for younger generations. From trouser-sarees, saree-gowns to dhoti-style sarees, there have been several innovations and reinventions with regards to drapes and the way a saree can be worn differently at various occasions.And now, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has given us one more stylish way to sport the traditional Indian garment.At a recent event in the neighbouring country, Pakistan International Film Festival, Mahira was clicked dressed in a Mahgul printed saree which she teamed with a white knotted crop shirt. The look was a straight pickup from Mahgul's Spring/Summer collection that was showcased days ago.While the interesting spin to the ensemble looked uber chic, Mahira rounded off her look with danglers, neat center-parted bun and perfect makeup.Take a look.Credit: @ Murrad Rahim We think Mahira's new twist to the saree was both chic and sexy. What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments section below.