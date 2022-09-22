Maida to Cashews, Kitchen Hacks To Make Thick Gravy

In the Indian kitchen, our curries often become too watery. Later, it becomes quite difficult to serve it with rice or chapatis. So today we are sharing some easy kitchen hacks with the help of which you can not only make the gravy thick in minutes but also double the taste of the curry.

Besan: Besan is a go-to hack to thicken any curry. It thickens the curry instantly, but while mixing it, make sure no lumps are formed. To avoid the lumps keep stirring the gravy until it dissolves.

Tomato mix: Without tomatoes, the taste of any curry becomes dull. Apart from this, tomatoes are also helpful in making the vegetable gravy thick. For this, grind the tomato and mix it in the gravy. If you do not like the sour taste, then you can also add 1 teaspoon of sugar to the curry.

Maida: If you are fine with gluten, then all-purpose flour or maida is what you need. It is an excellent thing to thicken any soups or gravy. Before adding it to any gravy, you first need to whisk it in some water and then add it to the dish. Keep stirring until it begins to thicken. Also, taste it so that you do not overdo it.

Corn Starch: Corn starch is used in a lot of Chinese dishes. It is one convenient hack but then you cannot focus on the calorie intake. To use corn scratch, you need to add a tablespoon for every cup of liquid in the recipe. Whisk continuously on high heat until it dissolves and the gravy starts thickening.

Add Cashews: Cashews are also a good option to make the gravy thick and healthy. First, grind the cashew nuts by adding a little water. Now add the cashew paste to the gravy. Adding cashew paste to paneer curry doubles the taste of the curry.

